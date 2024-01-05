Fire erupts at high-rise building in Hyde Park

article

A fire erupted at a high-rise building in Hyde Park Friday morning.

The fire occurred in the 5200 block of South Blackstone after 11 a.m.

By 11:45 a.m., Chicago Fire officials said the fire was out. One person was evacuated from the floor where the fire occurred and was transported to an area hospital for a "minor issue." The person was listed in good condition.

Residents sheltered in place while fire officials secured the building. Some pets were also temporarily removed from the building as a precaution.