Fire in Harvey displaces several families, sends one person to hospital: officials

Several families were displaced and one person was hospitalized after a large fire broke out in Harvey on Sunday, officials said.

The fire started around 11 a.m. in the 14400 block of South Center Avenue, beginning in the attic of an abandoned building and spreading to a nearby apartment building.

At least six units sustained significant interior and exterior damage, according to fire officials.

Fifteen fire agencies and more than 40 crews responded to the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, though their condition is unknown.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families. The fire was under control by around 4 p.m., and the cause remains under investigation.

