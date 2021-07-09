Fire breaks out in Washington Park apartment building

No one was injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Washington Park on the South Side Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the three-story building in the 5100 block of South Michigan Avenue about 11:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A family of seven, including two juveniles, were able to safely leave their first-floor apartment, police said. A couple on the second floor also got out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The Chicago Fire Department was investigating the cause.