Fire shuts down Gene & Georgetti’s restaurant in River North

Gene & Georgetti’s restaurant in River North has been shut down until further notice after a grease fire early Saturday.

The owners of the family-run River North steakhouse, which was opened in 1941, announced the closure in a statement Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the blaze, according to restaurant owners Tony, Marion and Michelle Durpetti.

The restaurant’s Rosemont location is still open for businesses, the family said.

The family said they hope to reopen their River North location soon.