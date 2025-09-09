Fire at South Side Chicago apartment complex investigated as arson

The Brief A fire broke out early Tuesday at an apartment building in the Park Manor neighborhood, police said. One woman was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and another resident was displaced. Authorities are investigating the fire as possible arson.



An arson investigation has been launched after a fire at a South Side apartment complex left a woman injured Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The fire started around 1 a.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of East 68th Street in the Park Manor neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Firefighters put out the blaze. A woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and another woman was displaced.

There were no other reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.