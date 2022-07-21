'Firefighter for a Day': CFD female team shows young girls the ropes at academy

The Chicago Fire Department teamed up with a local non-profit Thursday to let some girls check out the hottest job in town.

With fire hoses on full blast, the group at Chicago's Quinn Fire Academy poured cold water on any lingering stereotypes.

Who says only boys can dream of growing up to be firefighters and paramedics?

With a "Firefighter for a Day" program, the head of the Chicago Fire Department and her team aim to show young girls they can do it, too.

"All our firefighters here today volunteered their time to show these young ladies what it's like to be a firefighter or a paramedic on this job. It was well received by the young ladies who've probably never considered this as a profession or a career," said Annette Nance-Holt, Chicago Fire Commissioner.

The young ladies are from the non-profit Girls Inc. of Chicago, and they learned the ropes fast.

"It's really fun here. I have to say the water hose is heavy," said Londyn Washington.

"My experience was really good. I liked going into the smoke house. One thing I learned is you have to duck down," said Sophia Mitchell.

Even Commissioner Nance-Holt picked up a hose to show them how it's done. She's the first female to run CFD in 162 years and wants girls to have the role models she lacked.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

"For me not even seeing a woman or a woman of color at all who was a firefighter or a paramedic growing up, so for them to see all the women in the room who know they can do this job just like we do it, I think it was really important for them to get that message today, that they can do it," said Nance-Holt.

For others still on the fence, Nance-Holt had a pep talk.

"Never give up. Never let anybody tell you can't do it. You can do it and you got it. You got what it takes."

A good message for these girls, no matter what their future holds.