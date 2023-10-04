Firefighter helmet stolen off statue in front of Naperville home

article

Police are searching for a thief who stole a firefighter helmet off of a statue in from of a Naperville home last month.

According to Naperville Crime Stoppers, on Sept. 23, an offender stole a firefighter helmet that was on a statue in front of a residence in the 1200 block of Sandpiper Lane.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.

You can also contact them via their website: www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the information that leads to an arrest in this incident.