A Chicago firefighter was injured battling a fire Saturday in Edgewater on the North Side.

The still-and-box alarm fire was reported at a home in the 5600 block of North Winthrop Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. It was put out by 3:23 a.m.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital in good condition with a “minor injury,” fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.

