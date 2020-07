A firefighter was injured Sunday in a blaze at a home in Gresham on the South Side.

Crews were still working to put the fire out about 10:45 p.m. at the home in the 8700 block of South Bishop Street, the fire department tweeted.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a “heat related issue,” according to fire officials. Their condition was stabilized.

No other injuries have been reported.