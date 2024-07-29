Firefighters battle blaze at Joliet townhouse

article

A fire broke out at a townhouse in Joliet early Monday morning.

The Joliet Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at 920 Bluebell Circle at approximately 12:16 a.m. and arrived on the scene within three minutes.

Firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from the front of the two-story building. Multiple hose lines were used to extinguish the blaze. Crews also performed search and rescue, ventilation, and salvage operations. The fire was brought under control by 12:56 a.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.