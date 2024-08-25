Firefighters battle blaze at Lake View home
CHICAGO - Several residents were displaced after a house caught fire in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood Sunday morning.
Chicago firefighters were called to a house fire at 1435 West Fletcher Street around 6 a.m.
No one was injured, but fire officials said there were "multiple residential displacements." The Red Cross was on the scene to assist those affected.
It is not clear what caused the fire.
