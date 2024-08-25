Expand / Collapse search
Firefighters battle blaze at Lake View home

By Maggie Duly
Published  August 25, 2024 1:48pm CDT
Lake View
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago firefighters battle blaze at Lake View home

A house on West Fletcher Street in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood caught fire Sunday morning.

CHICAGO - Several residents were displaced after a house caught fire in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood Sunday morning. 

Chicago firefighters were called to a house fire at 1435 West Fletcher Street around 6 a.m. 

No one was injured, but fire officials said there were "multiple residential displacements." The Red Cross was on the scene to assist those affected. 

It is not clear what caused the fire. 

This story will be updated with any additional information. 