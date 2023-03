Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Portage Park Thursday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out around 5 a.m. at 5401 Montrose Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews were still on scene as of 5:40 a.m.

A portion of Montrose Avenue was closed but has since reopened. There are closures on Long Avenue as well.