Firefighters put out blaze at Naperville home

A home in Naperville caught fire early Friday morning.

Police say fire personnel responded to single-family home in the 1300 block of Cantigny Court just after 6 a.m.

Firefighters surveyed the two-story, wood-framed structure and found a small fire in the back of the home.

Crews confirmed two people and a dog has evacuated the home before first responders arrived. After a search of the home, crews said no additional people were found.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but is believed to have originated from an outside fire pit.

Damages to the home are estimated at $15,000 .

There were no injuries to any firefighters or residents. The home was deemed habitable, and residents returned to their home safely.