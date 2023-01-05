Expand / Collapse search

Fireman hospitalized, another unhurt after floor gives way while putting out Lawndale house fire

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A fireman was injured and another fell through the floor of a home in North Lawndale as crews worked to put out a fire early Thursday. 

Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire around 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue. 

The fire started in the deck area of a 1.5-story home. The second floor collapsed while a fireman was putting out the fire. 

He was evaluated and is in good condition with no injuries. 

A second fireman suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital. 

Fire officials say no one was inside the home during the fire.