Firework explodes in man's face, critically injuring him in Lake County

A firework blew up in the face of a man, leaving him seriously injured Sunday night in Lake County.

The 58-year-old brought several commercial-grade fireworks that require a permit to possess and detonate to a residence in the 24400 block of Hickory Nut Grove in unincorporated Cary, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

He lit a firework, which did not explode as expected, so he looked into the tube housing of the firework and it detonated in his face.

Sheriff's deputies arrived around 9:15 p.m. and found him going in and out of consciousness.

He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he remains in critical condition with major injuries to the head.

Several undetonated commercial-grade fireworks were collect by deputies and handed over to the Waukegan Bomb Squad for destruction.

Criminal charges could be filed, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Illinois is one of three states that ban the use of fireworks, except for novelty items such as sparklers and smoke bombs.

Violations are punishable by fines ranging from $75 to $2,500.

The law is largely due to injuries, as approximately 10,000 people were hurt in fireworks-related incidents nationwide last year.