Fireworks accident leaves Chicago Park District workers seriously wounded

The Brief Two Chicago Park District employees were seriously injured by a firework explosion Saturday morning at Humboldt Park beach. The 19-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were struck by shrapnel after allegedly lighting the device, suffering burns and hand injuries. Both were hospitalized in serious condition as police continue investigating the incident.



Two Chicago Park District employees were seriously injured by a firework Saturday morning at Humboldt Park beach.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Humboldt Drive.

The man, 19, and the woman, 24, allegedly lit the firework and were struck by shrapnel, suffering burns to their chests and bodies. The woman damaged her right hand while the man was hurt in the hand and his eye.

Both of them were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in serious condition.

The Chicago Park District identified the victims as employees of the department and said they are cooperating with police in the investigation.

Fireworks and other explosive devices are not allowed on Park District property.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if the park district workers were working at the time of the explosion.

Police have not said if they expect to file charges.