Fireworks in Illinois: Which ones are allowed and what's prohibited

We say it every year, but leave the fireworks to the pros. You could get seriously hurt, and it could cost you a lot of money.

It's already happened to two people in Elmhurst. They're facing fines up to $2,500 after police found a large collection of fireworks. The DuPage County Sheriff Bomb Squad had to respond to safely remove the fireworks from the scene.

Now, it's not all fireworks that are illegal. So let's run through state law real quick.

Here's what you can't have: bottle rockets, firecrackers, and aerial shells. You can't buy these legally in Illinois, of course, you can get some from neighboring states. Either way, they're illegal.

People older than 18 are allowed to use novelty items like sparklers, snakes, and snappers.