First installment on Cook County property taxes due on this date

The first installment on Cook County property taxes this year is due April 3.

The bills can be found online at cookcountytreasurer.com. Paper copies of the tax bill should arrive in mailboxes by early March, the Cook County treasurer’s office said Tuesday.

First installments are typically due on March 1, but state lawmakers extended the due date for tax year 2022 because second-installment bills were late last year, the treasurer’s office said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Second-installment bills usually get mailed in early August but didn’t go out last year until November. Delays with the assessment process and a computer system upgrade were blamed for the holdup.