First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to kick off National Apprenticeship Week in Chicago

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will land in Chicago Monday morning to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's push to strengthen the economy and build pathways to jobs through apprenticeships, career-connected learning and community colleges.

The First Lady is scheduled to land at O'Hare International Airport at 11:30 a.m.

She will then head to District 214's Rolling Meadows High School with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

She will visit students in the Engineering and Manufacturing pathways program and see student work related to high-mileage vehicles and robotics.

At 1:45 p.m., the First Lady will visit Aon in Chicago.

At Aon, Dr. Biden, Secretary Raimondo, Secretary Walsh, and Secretary Cardona will discuss how Registered Apprenticeships programs and community colleges offer pathways to good-paying jobs.