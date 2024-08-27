Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:17 PM CDT until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Mchenry County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 5:30 PM CDT, Mchenry County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kane County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Northern Cook County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Southern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 5:10 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Will County, DeKalb County, Mchenry County, Kankakee County, Cook County, Kendall County, DuPage County, Kane County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Kenosha County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County, Porter County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 4:54 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Central Cook County, Lake County, Lake County, Porter County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:54 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County

First West Nile Virus death reported in Illinois this year

By Jenna Carroll
Published  August 27, 2024 4:04pm CDT
Lake County
FOX 32 Chicago

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Lake County resident has become the first person in Illinois to die of West Nile Virus this year.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the resident, who was in their 80s, had an onset of symptoms of the virus in mid-August and died soon after.

"Sadly, Illinois is reporting our first death of the year attributed to West Nile virus," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "This death – and the six that occurred last year in Illinois - are a stark reminder that West Nile virus poses a serious risk, especially to older people and those with weakened immune systems. This is why, while warm weather continues and mosquitoes are breeding, we should all take steps to ‘Fight the Bite.’ Please protect yourself and your loved ones by reducing exposures, repelling insects with clothing and repellents, and reporting locations at high risk for producing mosquitoes."

IDPH said there have also been nine non-fatal cases of the virus reported in Illinois so far this year. Of the nine cases, the majority have been reported in Cook County. Other cases have been located in DuPage, Will, Winnebago and Tazewell counties. 

In 2023, 67 counties in Illinois reported positive West Nile Virus mosquitoes, birds, humans and/or horses. So far this year, there have been 2,113 positive mosquito batches, 29 positive birds and one positive horse from 57 counties. 

In 2023, there were six confirmed West Nile Virus deaths in the state and an additional 119 non-fatal cases reported, health officials said. 

IDPH is reminding residents to minimize their risk of being infected by the virus as there is no specific treatment or vaccine for it. 

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex mosquito, also known as a typical mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Common symptoms of the virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.