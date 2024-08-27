First West Nile Virus death reported in Illinois this year

The Brief A Lake County resident in their 80s has become Illinois' first fatality from West Nile Virus this year, with symptoms appearing in mid-August. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) warns that West Nile Virus remains a serious threat, especially for older individuals and those with weakened immune systems, with nine non-fatal cases reported in the state so far. IDPH urges residents to take precautions against mosquito bites, as there is no specific treatment or vaccine for West Nile Virus, which continues to affect various counties in Illinois.



A Lake County resident has become the first person in Illinois to die of West Nile Virus this year.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the resident, who was in their 80s, had an onset of symptoms of the virus in mid-August and died soon after.

"Sadly, Illinois is reporting our first death of the year attributed to West Nile virus," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "This death – and the six that occurred last year in Illinois - are a stark reminder that West Nile virus poses a serious risk, especially to older people and those with weakened immune systems. This is why, while warm weather continues and mosquitoes are breeding, we should all take steps to ‘Fight the Bite.’ Please protect yourself and your loved ones by reducing exposures, repelling insects with clothing and repellents, and reporting locations at high risk for producing mosquitoes."

IDPH said there have also been nine non-fatal cases of the virus reported in Illinois so far this year. Of the nine cases, the majority have been reported in Cook County. Other cases have been located in DuPage, Will, Winnebago and Tazewell counties.

In 2023, 67 counties in Illinois reported positive West Nile Virus mosquitoes, birds, humans and/or horses. So far this year, there have been 2,113 positive mosquito batches, 29 positive birds and one positive horse from 57 counties.

In 2023, there were six confirmed West Nile Virus deaths in the state and an additional 119 non-fatal cases reported, health officials said.

IDPH is reminding residents to minimize their risk of being infected by the virus as there is no specific treatment or vaccine for it.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex mosquito, also known as a typical mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Common symptoms of the virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.