First woman police chief in Joliet abruptly fired

Joliet's former police chief is speaking out after she was abruptly fired on Wednesday.

Dawn Malec was the city's first female police chief. No official reason was given about why she was let go, but the Chicago Tribune reports Malec was fired after requesting an administrative hearing in the Eric Lurry case.

Lurry died of an overdose after officers were seen on video trying to pull drugs out of his mouth and slapping him.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced in Sept. an investigation looking for "unlawful policing" in the Joliet Police Department.

The civil investigation will focus on whether systemic problems exist within the police department regarding its policies, reports and training protocols.

