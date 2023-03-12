Five cars stolen in one Chicago neighborhood in just 8 days
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone has stolen 5 cars in just 8 days – crimes committed just a few blocks apart.
The cars were all stolen in the Austin neighborhood, mostly along Washington, between March 2 and March 10:
- North Long near Washington on March 2 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- West Washington near North Pine on March 5 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.
- North Parkside Ave near West Washington between March 5 at 9 p.m. and March 6 at 6:45 a.m.
- North Long Ave near West Washington on March 8 between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
- North Pine near West Washington on March 10 around 7:40 p.m.
Police offered this advice to protect your own car from theft:
- Never leave your vehicle running and unoccupied (other than using a remote start)
- Invest in an anti-theft device, like a steering wheel lock, especially if you own a frequently stolen make or model
- If possible, park in a garage or behind a fence.
- Consider buying an alarm with motion detection.
- Do not leave any valuables inside your car
- If you observe thieves stealing a car, do not confront them and dial 911 immediately