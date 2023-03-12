Five cars stolen in one Chicago neighborhood in just 8 days

Chicago police said that someone has stolen 5 cars in just 8 days – crimes committed just a few blocks apart.

The cars were all stolen in the Austin neighborhood, mostly along Washington, between March 2 and March 10:

North Long near Washington on March 2 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

West Washington near North Pine on March 5 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

North Parkside Ave near West Washington between March 5 at 9 p.m. and March 6 at 6:45 a.m.

North Long Ave near West Washington on March 8 between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

North Pine near West Washington on March 10 around 7:40 p.m.

Police offered this advice to protect your own car from theft: