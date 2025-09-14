Five offenders approach, shoot man in South Chicago: police

The Brief A 38-year-old man was shot in the hand and elbow after being approached by five unknown offenders in South Chicago, police said The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 88th Street, and the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating



A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting, after being approached by five unknown offenders while walking down the street in South Chicago, according to police.

What we know:

Around 6:15 p.m., a 38-year-old man was walking down the street in the 2900 block of E. 88th Street when he was approached by five unknown men. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired shots toward the victim.

The victim was shot in his left hand and left elbow. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.