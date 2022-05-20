'Flame of Hope' journey for Special Olympics USA Games kicks off in Chicago

The two-week-long Law Enforcement Torch Run is underway.

The journey of the "Flame of Hope" to Orlando for the Special Olympics USA Games started Friday morning at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Special Olympian Aaron Drescher lit the torch from the "Eternal Flame" — which honors Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who launched the Special Olympics in 1968.

Drescher and his law enforcement partner Dennis Walker, an Algonquin police officer, then made their way to Navy Pier.

During the final leg of the torch run. Olympic athletes will join officers to take the torch into Exploria Stadium in Orlando on June 5.