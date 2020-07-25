Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dead at 73

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has died. He was 73.

According to a family statement released to British outlets on Saturday, the English singer-guitarist died in his sleep.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep," the family said via Swan Turton solicitors Saturday.

FLEETWOOD MAC SONG FROM 1977 CHARTS FOLLOWING SPIKE IN POPULARITY FROM VIRAL MEME

British musician Peter Green, guitarist and co-founder of rock band Fleetwood Mac, circa 1968. (Getty)

The London-based law firm said a further statement will be provided in the coming days.

The blues rock guitarist, born in Bethnal Green, London, formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967.