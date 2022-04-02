Flight attendant from Skokie arrested in child porn investigation

Cook County Sheriff's Police have arrested Adam Schall, 39, formerly of Skokie, for alleged possession of thousands of child pornography images, some involving babies.

The Sheriff's Department said that Schall was taken into custody at O'Hare Airport on Wednesday; Schall works as a flight attendant and is currently a resident of Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

The Sheriff's Department said that Schall admitted to using social media to view child pornography, that he shared images and videos of children while living in Skokie. They said they found thousands of child pornography files on his multiple social media accounts.

Schall appeared in court in Rolling Meadows on Friday and was released on a $10,000 bond.

