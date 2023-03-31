FAA issues ground stop for flights arriving at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; delays expected

Cancelations are piling up at Chicago airports Friday afternoon as severe weather is expected to roll through the area.

Midway topped 100 cancelations around noon Friday and O'Hare is not far behind.

Just before 4 p.m., the FAA said there was a Traffic Management Program in effect for planes arriving at O'Hare. This is causing arriving flights to be delayed by an average of one hour and 49 minutes.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

According to city officials, the flight disruptions come at one of the busiest travel times of the year: spring break and Holy Week.

Between Friday and April 10, more than 2.5 million passengers are expected to travel through both airports.