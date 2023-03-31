Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 4:45 PM CDT, Will County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 4:37 PM CDT until FRI 5:15 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, LaSalle County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 4:33 PM CDT until FRI 5:30 PM CDT, Cook County, Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Tornado Watch
from FRI 2:36 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Tornado Watch
from FRI 2:38 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Newton County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County

FAA issues ground stop for flights arriving at Chicago's O'Hare Airport; delays expected

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Midway International Airport
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Cancelations are piling up at Chicago airports Friday afternoon as severe weather is expected to roll through the area.

Midway topped 100 cancelations around noon Friday and O'Hare is not far behind.

Just before 4 p.m., the FAA said there was a Traffic Management Program in effect for planes arriving at O'Hare. This is causing arriving flights to be delayed by an average of one hour and 49 minutes.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

According to city officials, the flight disruptions come at one of the busiest travel times of the year: spring break and Holy Week.

Between Friday and April 10, more than 2.5 million passengers are expected to travel through both airports.