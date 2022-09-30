Flights to Florida limited in wake of destruction from Hurricane Ian

Flights to Florida from Chicago were limited Friday.

Many of the Florida airports are operating for emergency workers or humanitarian purposes only.

Travelers at O’Hare Airport on Friday are hoping to get to Florida to check on property and on neighbors.

Relief workers have been able to get from Chicago to cities in Florida. The American Red Cross is sending hundreds more people to provide service to the thousands of people who need shelter.

The Indiana National Guard sent troops on two Blackhawk Helicopters to move people, supplies and equipment. Travelers said they don’t know exactly what to expect if they do make it to their destinations.

O’Hare passengers who were flying to other parts of the country said they have Florida in their thoughts.