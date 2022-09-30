Expand / Collapse search

Flights to Florida limited in wake of destruction from Hurricane Ian

By
Published 
Hurricane Ian
FOX 32 Chicago

Hurricane Ian leaves lasting impacts on nation's airports

Many flights are being rescheduled in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. A lot of airport operations in Florida are limited. Many are only open to emergency services.

CHICAGO - Flights to Florida from Chicago were limited Friday.

Many of the Florida airports are operating for emergency workers or humanitarian purposes only. 

Travelers at O’Hare Airport on Friday are hoping to get to Florida to check on property and on neighbors.

Relief workers have been able to get from Chicago to cities in Florida. The American Red Cross is sending hundreds more people to provide service to the thousands of people who need shelter. 

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Indiana National Guard mobilizes for Florida due to Ian

A team of Indiana National Guard members left early Thursday morning headed south. They'll spend the night in Alabama, and likely be deployed to the Tampa Bay area on Friday.

The Indiana National Guard sent troops on two Blackhawk Helicopters to move people, supplies and equipment. Travelers said they don’t know exactly what to expect if they do make it to their destinations.

O’Hare passengers who were flying to other parts of the country said they have Florida in their thoughts.