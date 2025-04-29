Florence Pugh talks about her jaw-dropping stunt in 'Thunderbolts*'

Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh doesn't just play a superhero in Marvel's new blockbuster "Thunderbolts*" — she is one in real life as well.

To pull off the film's jaw-dropping opening scene, Pugh plunged off the roof of the world's second-tallest building — the Merdeka 118 in Malaysia, at a height of 2,227 feet.

"When I read it, I thought the way that I'm going to do that is that there's going to be a net underneath me," Pugh said. "I mean they would never let me jump off — obviously, I'd be wearing a harness, but I thought there would be something underneath me."

Well, she was wrong.

"I was asking one of the stunt team 'At what level is the net?' and they're like, 'What do you mean, 'a net'?"

Pugh can be seen in "Thunderbolts*" this Friday — and then again in Marvel's "Avengers: Doomsday" next summer.