Florida dolphin transferred to Brookfield Zoo for cancer treatment

By FOX 32 News
Published 
BROOKFIELD, Ill. - A 47-year-old dolphin at Brookfield Zoo is receiving a unique cancer treatment.

The bottlenose dolphin named "Lucky" was flown from Florida to Brookfield Zoo in the fall because the zoo has advanced treatment options for cancer.

On Wednesday, FOX 32 had the chance to see how the zoo is using cryotherapy to freeze the cancerous spots in Lucky's mouth.

We witnessed the 500-pound dolphin gladly open up his mouth for the treatment. Then, he was rewarded with plenty of treats and attention.

