Florida, Hawaii and D.C. removed from Chicago's COVID-19 travel advisory

Officials announced Florida, Hawaii and Washington D.C. have been removed Chicago's travel advisory Tuesday with 45 states and two territories remaining on the list.

Unvaccinated travelers should follow the advisory which includes states that have recorded COVID-19 case rates of over 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.

California, Connecticut and Puerto Rico are the only other locations not listed on the city's travel advisory.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Chicago's current daily COVID case rate is at 10.7, its lowest since late July. Illinois' daily case rate is at is at 13.2, CDPH said. The state was at 22.4 four weeks ago.

"The good news is that a few states have been able to maintain daily COVID case rates under 15 and have come off our travel advisory this week," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "A few more states, if they can maintain their positive trends, may come off the list next week. But the fact that some of our fellow Midwest states have had their case rates rise steeply shows how fragile our advances can be."

Under the advisory, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID before and after travel and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.

Before traveling, the city advises unvaccinated individuals to:

Get tested 3-5 days prior to departure.

While traveling:

ALL individuals regardless of vaccination status should wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations;

In Chicago, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status; and

Avoid crowds, try to stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who is not traveling with you, and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

After travel, unvaccinated individuals should:

Advertisement