Food delivery man shot and seriously wounded in Humboldt Park

A man who was delivering food was shot and seriously wounded Thursday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was delivering food just before 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Iowa Street when a gunman approached and demanded his property, police said.

A scuffle ensued and the gunman stole his cellphone and cash before he started shooting, police said.

The victim was shot in both legs and was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.