The Chicago Food Truck Fest is coming back to Daley Plaza after a year-long hiatus brought on by the pandemic.

The festival will take place on Fridays starting July 30 to Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Loop, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection announced Tuesday.

Interested food truck operaters can apply at chifoodtruckfest.com.

Applications for the sixth year of the festival are due by July 2.