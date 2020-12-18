FOP president could be fired over past social media posts

article

The president of the Chicago police union could be booted from the force over past social media posts.

In a meeting Thursday, the chief administrator of the Chicago Police Board recommended firing Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara because of more than a dozen posts from 2016 to 2018 where he is accused of being obscene, threatening and disrespectful to the Chicago Police Department.

One of the social media posts included on the list is of a photo Catanzara posted of himself in his CPD uniform in support of President Donald Trump and the American flag.

Catanzara told the Chicago Tribune that many of his posts were him defending himself on social media.

It may be a few months before a decision is made by the full police board.

This is a developing story.