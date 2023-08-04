For the first time in 115 years, University of Chicago's Mitchell Tower replaced the change ringing bells

It was a big day Friday at the University of Chicago's Mitchell Tower.

The school replaced the Change Ringing bells for the first time in 115 years.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Mitchell Tower is one of just 50 across the country with change ringing bells, which were first dedicated back in 1908 in honor of the first female dean of the graduate schools.

The 10 new bells will be named in honor of notable people with ties to the university and will be lighter than the old ones.