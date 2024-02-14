41-year-old man accused of shooting woman during argument in Ford Heights

article

A 41-year-old man is accused of shooting a woman during an argument in Ford Heights last month.

Abel Barnes, of University Park, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and aggravated batter causing great bodily harm.

On Jan. 12 at about 8:53 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of East Lincoln Highway.

When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was later released.

While investigating the shooting, detectives learned that the offender, later identified as Barnes, was allegedly in a verbal altercation with the woman and threatened to shoot her.

After the dispute, Barnes allegedly produced a handgun, shot the victim and then fled the scene.

Barnes was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident.

He is being held in custody at the Cook County Jail until his next court date, which is scheduled for March 5.