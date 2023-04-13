Forest Park man with Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy missing after taking out garbage

A man with Alzheimer's disease and epilepsy has been reported missing from Forest Park.

Jerry Sadler, 65, was last seen Monday at approximately 1:30 p.m. when he left his residence to throw out garbage and did not return.

Sadler has Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy and heart issues, and needs to take medications for his ailments, police said.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, dark pants and gray and white gym shoes.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Sadler is described as 5'7" and weighs about 240 pounds. He has gray and black hair.

If you see Sadler, you are asked to contact your local police department.