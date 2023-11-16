Forest View stabbing: Chicago man charged in attack that seriously wounded woman

A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that left a woman seriously wounded last week in Forest View.

Illinois State Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Nov. 8 near the area of I-57 by Harlem Avenue. At the scene, troopers found a 41-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, police obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Benigno Ramirez-Moreno of Chicago. Ramirez-Moreno was arrested Tuesday and was charged with first-degree attempted murder.

Ramirez-Moreno still has yet to attend a detention hearing.

No further information was provided.