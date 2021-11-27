Former Chicago Bears Star, Daniel Hampton, arrested in Indiana

article

Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle and Pro Football Hall of Famer Daniel Hampton was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The 67-year-old, of Winfield, Indiana, was booked into the Lake County jail at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20. Winfield police made the arrest.

Hampton was released from the Lake County jail on the morning of Nov. 21, the sheriff's office said.