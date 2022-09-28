Former Chicago cop allegedly kidnapped, sexually abused victim while on duty: indictment

A former Chicago police officer has been indicted on a federal civil rights charge for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing someone while on duty.

James Sajdak, 64, of Chicago has been charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

On March 5, 2019, Sajdak allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused a victim.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.

A status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12.