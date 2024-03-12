Former Chicago mayor backs effort to seal women's reproductive health info in court records

A new initiative unveiled Tuesday aims to safeguard the privacy of women whose reproductive health details are disclosed in court records, a concern echoed by advocates seeking reform.

Currently, many records are accessible to the public, prompting calls for change. These records encompass various legal scenarios, including cases involving crimes against women, divorces and orders of protection.

The Privacy Rights Initiative proposes the automatic sealing of court records containing women's reproductive health information.

Collaborative efforts involving multiple organizations are underway to devise strategies for reviewing records and deploying technology to implement this measure. Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot voiced her support for the initiative.

Leaders advocating for this cause are not only targeting Cook County but also aiming for statewide implementation and envisioning a blueprint for nationwide adoption.