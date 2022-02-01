Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel starts tenure as US Ambassador to Japan with tribute to Chicago

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is starting his tenure as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan with a tribute to Chicago.

On social media Tuesday, Emanuel posted a picture of him with Japan's foreign minister.

Emanuel was seen giving an autographed guitar strap and CD from Chicago Blues legend Buddy Guy.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

The ambassador wrote on Twitter, "For a musician, what better gift from the Second City?"