Former Chicago nurse charged with harassment, cyber stalking

A former Rush University Medical Center nurse is facing federal charges.

Kevin Cruz, 32, allegedly harassed and cyber stalked a man he met on a dating app.

The Oak Park resident is currently being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Investigators also revealed that after an internal review by the hospital resulted in his termination last year, Cruz redirected his attention towards the lead investigator, sending threatening messages and harassing her, along with other former colleagues.