Former Chicago Police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse of minors

The Brief Former Chicago Police officer David Deleon, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving minors. Investigators found evidence on Deleon’s cell phone showing assaults and lewd recordings, with some victims targeted while he was on duty. Deleon was arrested in August 2023 following a Sheriff’s Office investigation; he had previously been arrested in March by Norridge Police for similar charges.



A former Chicago Police officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for criminal sexual abuse, according to authorities.

What we know:

David Deleon, 32, a former Chicago Police officer, pled guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor in connection with a Sheriff's Office investigation on Friday. He also ped guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse or bodily harm in connection with a Norridge Police Department investigation.

On Aug. 17, 2023, Sheriff’s Police ICAC investigators arrested Deleon after finding evidence on his cell phone that he assaulted and abused minors and recorded lewd videos on his victims.

David Deleon

The investigation, which began in July 2023, also revealed Deleon met the victims while he was working in the official capacity of a Chicago Police officer and would invite the victims to sleep at his home.

Norridge Police had arrested Deleon in March for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

Deleon has been in jail since Aug. 2023.