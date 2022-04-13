Former Chicago postal worker charged with stealing stimulus checks from mail

A former United States Postal Service employee in Chicago is facing charges of stealing government stimulus checks from the mail.

A federal indictment accused 33-year-old Olivia Bryant of stealing three pieces of mail from her route in Chicago in March 2021 which contained stimulus checks.

Bryant, of Chicago, pleaded not guilty to three counts of theft from the U.S. mail on Monday.

Each count is punishable by up to five years in federal prison.

Bryant's next court date is May 13 in front of U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey.