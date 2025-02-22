Ex-Chicago Wolves hockey player, youth coach arrested on child pornography charge: court docs

A former Chicago Wolves ice hockey player and Vernon Hills youth hockey coach was arrested for child pornography possession, according to authorities.

What we know:

Libor Ustrnul, 44 and a Czech Republic native, was charged with one count of child pornography possession, a Class 2 felony, according to Lake County court records.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Ustrnul on Feb. 20 and he made his first court appearance and detention hearing on Feb. 21, records show.

Further details on the crime haven't been released at this time. FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to police for more information.

The backstory:

Ustrnul served as the head varsity coach for the Libertyville-Vernon Hills IceCats Hockey Team, but he is no longer listed on the team’s website. The site now reads "TBD."

ATLANTA - SEPTEMBER 15: Libor Ustrnul of the Atlanta Thrashers poses for a portrait on September 15, 2003 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by: Getty Images) Expand

Prior to his coaching role, Ustrnul played for the Chicago Wolves for four seasons and was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2000 as a second-round pick, according to the American Hockey League (AHL) website.

What's next:

Ustrnul was granted pre-trial release and is due back in court at 9 a.m. on April 2 for a preliminary hearing.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.