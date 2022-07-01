Former classmate of Chicago man gave FBI info about his role in Capitol Riot

A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his role in the U.S. Capitol Riot.

Athanasios Zoyganeles is charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He could receive a prison term of up to six months when he is sentenced in late September.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Records show at least three people, including a former high school classmate, provided information about his role in the breach to the FBI

