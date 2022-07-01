Expand / Collapse search

Former classmate of Chicago man gave FBI info about his role in Capitol Riot

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Capitol Riot
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol

A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his role in the U.S. Capitol Riot.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for his role in the U.S. Capitol Riot.

Athanasios Zoyganeles is charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. 

He could receive a prison term of up to six months when he is sentenced in late September. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Records show at least three people, including a former high school classmate, provided information about his role in the breach to the FBI
 