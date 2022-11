Former College of DuPage president to receive million-dollar lawsuit settlement

A former College of DuPage president is expected to receive a $4 million settlement.

College trustees approved the settlement this week, ending a more than seven-year battle between the school and Robert Breuder.

Breuder was fired in 2015 after a Chicago Tribune investigation showed he used thousands of taxpayer dollars for expensive dinners.

He sued the school for wrongful termination and claimed the board unfairly denied him a $763,000 severance package.