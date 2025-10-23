Former CPS investigator claims she was pushed out for exposing misconduct

The Brief Kelly Tarrant says she was forced out after uncovering self-dealing, misuse of funds, and questionable contracts within Chicago Public Schools. Her lawsuit alleges CPS retaliated after she asked more questions and tried to dig deeper into potential wrongdoing. CPS has not commented on the case, which is now moving forward in civil court.



A former investigator says Chicago Public Schools pushed her out for doing her job, and now she’s suing the district, claiming retaliation.

What we know:

Kelly Tarrant spent years investigating CPS contracts and allegations of misconduct within the district. Tarrant says that work ultimately cost her everything — including her job and professional reputation.

In her lawsuit, Tarrant claims she uncovered cases of self-dealing, questionable contracts, and the misuse of public funds. Her attorneys allege that she also discovered principals using school property for personal gain and employees profiting from student sales. When Tarrant began asking more questions and digging deeper into the alleged wrongdoing, she says CPS abruptly cut her off.

Tarrant says what happened next still shocks her to this day. Her attorney describes the district’s actions as "retaliation in plain sight," arguing that CPS punished her simply for doing the work she was hired to do.

The other side:

Chicago Public Schools has not commented on the allegations or the lawsuit.

What's next:

The case is now moving forward in civil court.

Tarrant says this fight is about more than her paycheck — it’s about transparency and accountability. She believes taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent, and she hopes the court will compel CPS to provide those answers.