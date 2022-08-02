Former CPS teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually abusing child: 'Every parent's nightmare'

article

A former Chicago Public Schools teacher was sentenced Monday to 50 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child.

Pedro Ibarra, of Elk Grove Village, started a Google Duo online chat with an Indiana boy who was under the age of 13 in June 2021 and persuaded him to engage in sexually explicit conduct which Ibarra recorded on his cellphone, according to court documents.

The next day, Ibarra drove from Illinois to Hancock County, Indiana, where he picked the boy up and took him to a local hotel where he molested him. Ibarra also recorded that incident.

Further investigation of Ibarra's cellphone by Indiana State Police revealed multiple recording of Ibarra engaged in sexually explicit conduct with another boy under the age of 15 who lived in Illinois, officials said.

Ibarra, 48, was working as a CPS teacher when he committed the crimes. He taught elementary school students for more than three years.

"The heinous sexual abuse of these children is every parent’s nightmare. These tragic crimes reiterate that those who seek to sexually exploit our children online and in person are often the people parents and children should be able to trust," said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. "The significant sentence imposed today shows that federal, state, and local law enforcement will work together tirelessly to identify child sexual predators and send them to prison where they belong."

Judge James Patrick Hanlon ordered Ibarra be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for life following his release from prison as part of his sentence. Ibarra will also be required to pay $30,000 each to both minor victims.

Ibarra will be required to register as sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school.